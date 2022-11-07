Gesicki secured one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears.

Gesicki's lack of involvement in a competitive game that saw Tua Tagovailoa attempt 30 passes, surpassing 300 yards with three aerial touchdowns, was a disappointing reminder for fantasy managers that he should be considered a boom-or-bust lineup option. In Sunday's win Gesicki's most notable play may have been a failure to connect with Tagovailoa in the the third quarter, when the Dolphins attempted to convert on fourth-and-six. The athletic tight end will get a chance to rebound Week 10 against the Browns.