Gesicki and the Dolphins are unlikely to come to terms on a contract extension ahead of Friday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline for franchise-tagged players, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gesicki signed his one-year, $10.9-million contract tender in March after reports that may he file a grievance to be treated as a wide receiver in this contract calculation - a move that could have netted him an additional $8.5 million in guaranteed salary. Barring any last-minute negotiations, the 26-year-old now looks primed to play out the 2022 campaign on the franchise tag. Gesicki has been used as a prolific pass-catching threat over the past three seasons with Miami, recording career-highs in targets (112), catches (73) and receiving yards (780) over 17 games in 2021; however, his usage may take a step back in 2022 with talented wideouts Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill also on the team's roster and in line to log plenty of targets this coming season.