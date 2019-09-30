Gesicki was not targeted during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Chargers.

Gesicki didn't factor into the Dolphins' plans on offense Week 4. Since being targeted six times Week 1, Gesicki has only received five targets across the last three contests. With the Dolphins on bye this week, the second-year tight end is safe to leave on waivers in all but the deepest of leagues.

