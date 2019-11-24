Gesicki secured three of seven targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 41-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The second-year tight end finally broke the scoring ice in his career Sunday, bringing in an 11-yard scoring toss from Ryan Fitzpatrick early in the third quarter for the Dolphins' first touchdown of the game. Gesicki came into the NFL a season ago with a reputation as an above-average pass-catching tight end, but the Dolphins' quarterback issues have played a large part in the Penn State product's underwhelming numbers overall. Gesicki does seem to be building some momentum with at least three catches in four straight contests, and he'll look to keep that streak going versus the Eagles in Week 13.