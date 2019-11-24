Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Notches first career TD in loss
Gesicki secured three of seven targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 41-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.
The second-year tight end finally broke the scoring ice in his career Sunday, bringing in an 11-yard scoring toss from Ryan Fitzpatrick early in the third quarter for the Dolphins' first touchdown of the game. Gesicki came into the NFL a season ago with a reputation as an above-average pass-catching tight end, but the Dolphins' quarterback issues have played a large part in the Penn State product's underwhelming numbers overall. Gesicki does seem to be building some momentum with at least three catches in four straight contests, and he'll look to keep that streak going versus the Eagles in Week 13.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...