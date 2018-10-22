Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Nursing shoulder injury
Gesicki was limited in Monday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Gesicki seems to have sustained a shoulder injury during Miami's 32-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday, in which he brought in three-of-three targets for 44 yards. The rookie tight end was also subjected to double coverage in the red zone, so it would appear that Gesicki has earned an increased role in the Dolphins' offense in the absence of A.J. Derby (foot). The severity of Gesicki's shoulder injury remains undisclosed, but Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports that the rookie tight end is doing better than coach Adam Gase expected. Gesicki should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Texans.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Posts career high in yards•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Works behind O'Leary in Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Draws praise for blocking improvement•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Logs 23 yards in loss•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Snags one catch in loss•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Slated to start at tight end•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...