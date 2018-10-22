Gesicki was limited in Monday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Gesicki seems to have sustained a shoulder injury during Miami's 32-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday, in which he brought in three-of-three targets for 44 yards. The rookie tight end was also subjected to double coverage in the red zone, so it would appear that Gesicki has earned an increased role in the Dolphins' offense in the absence of A.J. Derby (foot). The severity of Gesicki's shoulder injury remains undisclosed, but Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports that the rookie tight end is doing better than coach Adam Gase expected. Gesicki should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Texans.

