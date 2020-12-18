Gesicki (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gesicki was spotted catching practice at Friday's practice, his second consecutive limited session, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports. Coach Brian Flores said that Gesicki is "is doing everything he can to get out there," per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, but a final word on the athletic tight end's status could realistically come down to a game-time decision. Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe will handle expanded roles if Gesicki can't play.