Gesicki caught one of his two targets, accounting for six receiving yards during Thursday's 34-27 win against the Falcons.

Gesicki was on the receiving end of Ryan Fitzpatrick's first pass attempt of the season, but didn't have any further offensive involvement after that point, and was soon relieved by backup Clive Walford. In a fantasy landscape with few elite options at tight end, the second-year man out of Penn State could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues. The Dolphins did, after all, invest an early second-round draft choice in Gesicki just 14 months ago, after he amassed 14 receiving scores over his final two seasons with the Nittany Lions.