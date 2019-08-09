Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch against Falcons
Gesicki caught one of his two targets, accounting for six receiving yards during Thursday's 34-27 win against the Falcons.
Gesicki was on the receiving end of Ryan Fitzpatrick's first pass attempt of the season, but didn't have any further offensive involvement after that point, and was soon relieved by backup Clive Walford. In a fantasy landscape with few elite options at tight end, the second-year man out of Penn State could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues. The Dolphins did, after all, invest an early second-round draft choice in Gesicki just 14 months ago, after he amassed 14 receiving scores over his final two seasons with the Nittany Lions.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Coming on in camp•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Sophomore improvements expected•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Adds additional weight•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Getting love from new staff•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch to cap rookie season•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Catches one pass in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
ADP review: Ekeler stands out
Jamey Eisenberg looks at recent risers and fallers in Average Draft Position and tells you...
-
Fantasy football prep: Impact rookie WRs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 14-team PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...