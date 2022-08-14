Gesicki brought in his only target for 13 yards in the Dolphins' 26-24 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

The talented tight end was one of the only regulars on the Dolphins offense to see action. Gesicki heads into his fifth season looking to improve on the impressive 73-780-2 line he mustered in 2021 -- one that featured career highs in receptions and receiving yards -- and he should have a firm grasp on the top spot at his position once again.