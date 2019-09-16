Gesicki caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.

Gesicki's lack of Week 2 production was due in part to the Dolphins' offense struggling as a whole, though it's still not encouraging to see the second-year tight end fail to draw notable targets even with Albert Wilson (calf/hip) sidelined. DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant, Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage all saw higher target volume than Gesicki during Sunday's loss. He's not on the fantasy radar as a week-to-week contributor.