Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: One catch to cap rookie season
Gesicki caught one of two targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He finishes the season with 22 catches for 202 yards.
Gesicki was drafted by Miami in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft primarily to serve as a red zone threat, but ends his rookie season without a single touchdown. Despite failing to make an impact in the Dolphins' offense all year, Gesicki remains a key part of the team's plans for the future and possesses a significant amount of upside going forward. Tight ends historically require a significant amount of time to acclimate to the speed of the NFL, and Gesicki's development should be approached with patience and tempered optimism. The 23-year-old will likely remain off the fantasy radar this offseason, but changes to Miami's personnel groups and coaching staff could propel Gesicki into a better situation in 2019 if the Dolphins' offense as a whole is able to improve.
