Gesicki secured two of three targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 39-17 win over the Browns.

Gesicki has only surpassed 50 receiving yards in one of his 10 appearances this season, and Sunday's win was a reminder to fantasy managers that the athletic tight end's floor is worrying due to a passing offense that runs through Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It was Trent Sherfield (5-63-1) who capitalized on complementary target opportunities Week 10, and while Gesicki will remain involved when the Dolphins return from their Week 11 bye, the tight end's fantasy results may not be desirable in contests where he doesn't score.