Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Opportunity knocks
With MarQueis Gray having landed on IR, Gesicki figures to see an expanded role out of the gate this season.
The No. 42 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft already had sleeper potential, but with Gray out of the mix, Gesicki who excelled at the NFL Combine in March, appears poised to carve out a pass-catching role in the Miami offense. Though A.J. Derby was previously listed as the Dolphins' No. 2 tight end behind Gray, Gesicki's combo of athleticism and opportunity make him the upside play here. The only caveat is that the young tight end's blocking is a work in progress.
