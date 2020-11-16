Gesicki secured two of five targets for 40 yards in the Dolphins' 29-21 win over the Chargers on Sunday.
The athletic tight end notched receptions of 23 and 17 yards on his way to posting the second-highest receiving yardage tally for the Dolphins on the afternoon. Gesicki has shown good chemistry with rookie signal caller Tua Tagovailoa thus far, posting a 5-82 line nine targets in the quarterback's first two starts. Gesicki will look to play an even bigger role in a Week 11 road battle against the Broncos.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Catches three of four targets•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Barely produces versus Rams•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Held without a catch by Jets•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Produces 91 yards in victory•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Shut down by Seahawks•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Back in end zone Thursday•