Gesicki brought in six of seven targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 24-16 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

The little-used tight end was the surprise recipient of Teddy Bridgewater's two touchdown passes, scoring from four and three yards out in the fourth quarter to make things interesting. Gesicki's usage in new head coach Mike McDaniel's offense has been inconsistent to say the least, and Durham Smythe's (hamstring) inactive status may have certainly helped his teammate's cause Sunday; nevertheless, perhaps the season-best showing will allow Gesicki to continue seeing more opportunities in a Week 7 Sunday night battle against the Steelers.