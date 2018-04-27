Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Picked 42nd by Miami

The Dolphins selected Gesicki in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 42nd overall.

Gesicki (6-foot-6, 247 pounds) doesn't have the blocking skill set that teams look for in a three-down tight end, but the danger he poses as a pass catcher is such that he still profiles as a three-down player eventually, even if he has to split out wide to get those snaps. His fantasy owners wouldn't mind in that scenario, and the fact that the former Penn State standout is a nearly unmatched athlete at tight end means he would be a good bet to provide numbers in that role. Gesicki dominated the combine with a 4.54-second 40, 41.5-inch vertical, 129-inch broad jump, and 6.76-second three-cone, and he was more productive as a pass catcher in college than first-round selection Hayden Hurst. Miami probably isn't the best landing spot for any player in particular, so that might be the biggest concern with Gesicki's projection going forward. As a rookie tight end, he's generally not a good bet to make an immediate mainstream fantasy impact.