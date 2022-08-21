Gesicki brought in three of six targets for 27 yards in the Dolphins' 15-13 preseason loss to the Raiders on Saturday night while playing the entire first half.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports that Gesicki, who was on the receiving end of Tua Tagovailoa's third pass attempt, embraced the unusually robust preseason workload for a proven player like himself, noting he needed plenty of reps playing a true tight end role after essentially serving as a de facto wide receiver over the last two seasons. Head coach Mike McDaniel added that the opportunity gave Gesicki a chance to stay diligent and commit further to the dual responsibilities of pass-catching and blocking, the latter which he appears destined to do more of this coming season than in past years.