Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Posts career-high in yards
Gesicki brought in three of three targets for 44 yards during the Dolphins' 32-21 loss to Detroit on Sunday.
Gesicki also tied his season-high in targets during the Week 7 loss. The second-round rookie logged his strongest receiving game of the season, and could be in line for a big opporunity against the Texans on Thursday with Albert Wilson (leg), Kenny Stills (undisclosed) and DeVante Parker (quadriceps) all banged up with a short week to recover.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Works behind O'Leary in Week 6•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Draws praise for blocking improvement•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Logs 23 yards in loss•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Snags one catch in loss•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Slated to start at tight end•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Catches three passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...