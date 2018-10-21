Gesicki brought in three of three targets for 44 yards during the Dolphins' 32-21 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Gesicki also tied his season-high in targets during the Week 7 loss. The second-round rookie logged his strongest receiving game of the season, and could be in line for a big opporunity against the Texans on Thursday with Albert Wilson (leg), Kenny Stills (undisclosed) and DeVante Parker (quadriceps) all banged up with a short week to recover.