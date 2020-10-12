Gesicki caught five of six targets for 91 yards during Sunday's 43-17 win over the 49ers.
Gesicki finished second on the team in targets and receiving yards while posting his second-best totals of the season in both categories. He averaged an impressive 18.2 yards per reception and pleased fantasy owners by bouncing back after totaling just two catches for 30 yards over his previous two games. Gesicki will look to build on this productive outing in a seemingly favorable matchup next Sunday against the Broncos.
