Gesicki secured four of six targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 11-6 win over the Jets
Gesicki recorded more receiving yardage Week 18 than his last six games combined, showing some sparks with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson under center. The Dolphins could realistically have either Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) or Teddy Bridgewater back under center for the upcoming wild-card matchup against the Bills, so it remains to be seen whether Gesicki's trend of more noticeable involvement will continue.
