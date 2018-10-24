Gesicki (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Texans, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Gesicki was a full participant during the Dolphins' walk-through practice Wednesday, but it wasn't enough for him to avoid an injury designation on a short week. It would be surprising if Gesicki wasn't available Thursday, but those relying on the rookie will want to examine his status prior to the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff. Gesicki hauled in all three of his targets for a season-high 44 yards in Week 7 against the Lions and could see his role expand this week with the team down two of its top wideouts in Albert Wilson (hip) and Kenny Stills (groin).