Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Ready for key role
Coach Adam Gase confirmed that Gesicki is primed for a major role, Jason Lieser of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Gesicki got the start in each of Miami's first three preseason games and didn't play at all in the final contest. It's a strong hint he'll enter Week 1 as the starter, despite catching just one pass for 10 yards during the preseason. The track record of rookie tight ends turning in viable fantasy production isn't strong, but that's often related to a lack of playing time -- something that shouldn't be an issue in this specific case. Gesicki put up solid numbers at Penn State and displayed rare athleticism at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, with his prospect profile hinting at first-round status if not for his struggles as a blocker. The No. 42 overall pick will start his career with a Week 1 home game against Tennessee.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Poised for starting job•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Goes without a target•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: To start Friday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Comes up empty in preseason opener•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Working with starters•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Impressing as a receiver in camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...