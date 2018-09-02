Coach Adam Gase confirmed that Gesicki is primed for a major role, Jason Lieser of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Gesicki got the start in each of Miami's first three preseason games and didn't play at all in the final contest. It's a strong hint he'll enter Week 1 as the starter, despite catching just one pass for 10 yards during the preseason. The track record of rookie tight ends turning in viable fantasy production isn't strong, but that's often related to a lack of playing time -- something that shouldn't be an issue in this specific case. Gesicki put up solid numbers at Penn State and displayed rare athleticism at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, with his prospect profile hinting at first-round status if not for his struggles as a blocker. The No. 42 overall pick will start his career with a Week 1 home game against Tennessee.

