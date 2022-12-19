Gesicki secured his only target for five yards during Saturday's 32-29 loss to the Bills.

Gesicki broke his three-game zero-catch streak during Saturday's divisional loss, but not by much. The franchise-tagged tight end hasn't recorded a game with double-digit scrimmage yards since Week 10, a trend that keeps him off the fantasy radar in almost all formats heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Packers. Gesicki is trending in the direction of his worst statistical season since 2018, his rookie campaign.