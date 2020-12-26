Gesicki (shoulder) is listed as active Saturday in Las Vegas.
Gesicki injured his right shoulder Week 14 and missed one game as a result, but now that he's back in action he'll look to extend has TD streak to four games against a Raiders defense that has allowed the 14th-most touchdown passes (24) this season.
