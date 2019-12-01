Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Scores for second straight game
Gesicki caught five of seven targets for 79 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-31 win against the Eagles.
The second-year tight end has seemingly opened the flood gates in the TD department, as he's now scored in consecutive weeks after failing to reach the end zone during his first 26 regular-season games. He's been more highly involved than ever over the past two weeks, commanding a combined 14 targets against the Browns and Eagles after garnering just 4.3 targets per game between Weeks 1 and 11. Gesicki is operating within a Dolphins offense that has exceeded 24 points in three of its past five outings, after failing to reach that mark once Weeks 1 through 8. Upcoming next he faces a tough matchup, however, taking on a Jets defense that has allowed just 48 receptions and two touchdowns to the tight end position all year.
