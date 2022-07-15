Gesicki is in line to play the 2022 season on the Dolphins' franchise tag after the tight end and the team were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal ahead of Friday's deadline to do so, Mike Masala of USA Today reports.

Gesicki is thus slated to earn $10.93 million this coming season, while heading a Miami tight end corps that also includes Durham Smythe, Adam Shaheen and Hunter Long. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he caught 73 of his 112 targets for 780 yards and two TDs in 17 games. Looking ahead, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN suggests that Gesicki will be at worst the third option in a Dolphins passing attack that also includes dynamic wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. As long as he can stay healthy, Gesicki -- who has missed just one regular season game in four NFL campaigns -- seems destined to earn a solid share of targets once again in 2022, with Masala noting that new coach Mike McDaniel is expected to implement a system that uses in-line tight ends frequently.