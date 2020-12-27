Gesicki secured four of seven targets for 54 yards during Saturday's 26-25 win over the Raiders.

Gesicki returned to action after just a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury, and he immediately returned to his role as Miami's top tight end. He came in second only to Myles Gaskin in terms of receiving with DeVante Parker (hamstring) sidelined, while Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe combined for just three targets. If Parker were to miss Week 17's divisional matchup against the Bills as well, Gesicki would once again stand to see an uptick in targets (and perhaps red zone looks).