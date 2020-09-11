Gesicki (glute) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's season opener against the Patriots, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Gesicki put forth a full practice Friday after having begun the week with two straight limited sessions. He's set to take the field against New England on Sunday and operate as Miami's top receiving tight end, with Durham Smythe primarily mixing in as a blocker.
