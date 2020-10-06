Gesicki caught one of three targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Gesicki has now been limited to just one catch for 15 yards in back-to-back games, having drawn three targets in both. He ran 36 routes Sunday, so a lack of playing time wasn't to blame for the disappointing statline, but rather that Seattle's defensive coverage encouraged Ryan Fitzpatrick to hone in on DeVante Parker (12 targets) and Isaiah Ford (10 targets) in the passing game. Gesicki faces tough odds of bouncing back Week 5 against a 49ers squad that recently shut down Evan Engram and Zach Ertz.