Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Silent in Week 2
Gesicki was not targeted during Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.
Gesicki remains behind fellow tight end AJ Derby, who reeled in his only target for a touchdown. It was expected for Gesicki to have a limited role to begin the season, and it wouldn't be surprising if the 22-year-old were unable to achieve fantasy relevance in his rookie year given the length of time it generally takes to acclimate to the NFL tight end position. Gesicki's usage should nonetheless increase as the season continues, and the rookie remains a key part of Miami's plans for the future.
