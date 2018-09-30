Gesicki will start at tight end Sunday against the Patriots, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

A.J. Derby exited in the first half of the Dolphins' Week 3 win over the Raiders with a foot injury, which paved the way for Gesicki to pick up meaningful snaps. The rookie hauled in all three of his targets for 31 yards in the contest and should have a solid opportunity to build on that performance with Derby inactive for Sunday's game.