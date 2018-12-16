Gesicki caught two of three targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings.

Gesicki was the only tight end on the Dolphins' roster to record a catch Week 15, but was once again unable to put up notable fantasy points. In Miami's low-octane passing offense -- Ryan Tannehill completed only 11 of 24 passes for 108 yards without a touchdown during Sunday's loss -- Gesicki remains off the fantasy radar. The 23-year-old is an intriguing dynasty prospect but is not worth rostering in most other formats.