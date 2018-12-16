Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Small offensive role in loss
Gesicki caught two of three targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings.
Gesicki was the only tight end on the Dolphins' roster to record a catch Week 15, but was once again unable to put up notable fantasy points. In Miami's low-octane passing offense -- Ryan Tannehill completed only 11 of 24 passes for 108 yards without a touchdown during Sunday's loss -- Gesicki remains off the fantasy radar. The 23-year-old is an intriguing dynasty prospect but is not worth rostering in most other formats.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Not targeted in win•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Loses key fumble in loss•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Catches only target in loss•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Fails to bring in lone target Week 9•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Suits up Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Questionable for Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15