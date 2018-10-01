Gesicki nabbed one of two targets for nine yards in the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Miami's offense was quiet as a whole, but Gesicki did play an encouraging 84 percent of offensive snaps with fellow tight end A.J. Derby (foot) sidelined. Gesicki had no chance of making an impact in a game where quarterback Ryan Tannehill failed to eclipse 100 passing yards or throw a single touchdown, but the rookie tight end nonetheless stands to have a solid opportunity against the Bengals in Week 5.