Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Snags one catch in loss
Gesicki nabbed one of two targets for nine yards in the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Miami's offense was quiet as a whole, but Gesicki did play an encouraging 84 percent of offensive snaps with fellow tight end A.J. Derby (foot) sidelined. Gesicki had no chance of making an impact in a game where quarterback Ryan Tannehill failed to eclipse 100 passing yards or throw a single touchdown, but the rookie tight end nonetheless stands to have a solid opportunity against the Bengals in Week 5.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...