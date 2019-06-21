Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Sophomore improvements expected
Gesicki said he feels "more comfortable" and is "able to adapt a little bit quicker" heading into his second NFL season, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.
Following an unimpressive rookie campaign in which he caught only 22 passes for 202 yards, Gesicki appears primed to take a step forward in Year 2. Rookie struggles are par for the course at the tight end position, and Gesicki was specifically billed as an athletic but raw prospect when the Dolphins selected him No. 42 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. The team acquired Dwayne Allen in free agency, a veteran known for his blocking ability, which should allow Gesicki to focus on his strengths as a receiving weapon and red zone threat. As a focal piece of Miami's rebuilding process, it seems likely that Gesicki will receive plenty of snaps and opportunities to develop in 2019.
