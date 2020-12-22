Gesicki (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Gesicki closed Week 15 with back-to-back limited practices, but it wasn't enough for him to gain clearance ahead of Sunday's loss to the Patriots. While it's at least an encouraging sign Gesicki was able to maintain that level of practice activity to begin Week 16, he'll presumably need to upgrade to full participation by Thursday to avoid taking an injury designation into Saturday's game in Las Vegas. While Gesicki was sidelined Week 15, Durham Smythe (five catches for 40 yards) and Adam Shaheen (one catch for 15 yards) split the reps at tight end.
