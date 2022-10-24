Gesicki caught three of seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.
Gesicki failed to capitalize off of last week's two-score performance, crashing back down to earth with a forgettable fantasy line. The seven targets with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) back under center was noteworthy, as the duo failed to produce more than four targets in any game both have been active in this season. Gesicki remains a fringe fantasy tight end heading into next Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
