Gesicki caught three of seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.

Gesicki failed to capitalize off of last week's two-score performance, crashing back down to earth with a forgettable fantasy line. The seven targets with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) back under center was noteworthy, as the duo failed to produce more than four targets in any game both have been active in this season. Gesicki remains a fringe fantasy tight end heading into next Sunday's matchup against the Lions.