Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said trade reports about Gesicki were "misleading" because many names are brought up in trade conversations, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Gesicki, playing 2022 under a franchise tag for $10.9 million, has acknowledged the difficulty of taking more inline snaps in McDaniel's offense. The Dolphins clearly thought he could do it successfully after years of primarily working the slot, considering McDaniel was hired before Gesicki was tagged. The team may be having second thoughts with Gesicki struggling a bit this preseason, though McDaniel said Thursday that the 26-year-old had an excellent week of practice. If Gesicki were to be traded or demoted -- something that seems to have been discussed already -- Durham Smythe would be left as Miami's likely starter at tight end, backed up by Hunter Long and Cethan Carter.