Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Suits up Thursday
Gesicki (shoulder) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Texans.
Meanwhile, A.J. Derby (foot) is inactive, which sets the stage for Gesicki and Nick O'Leary to lead the Dolphins' Week 8 tight end corps. Gesicki, who the team took 42nd overall in April's draft, caught all three of his targets for a season-high 44 yards this past Sunday against the Lions and his involvement in the Miami passing game could continue to expand, with wideouts Albert Wilson (hip/IR) and Kenny Stills (groin) both sidelined Thursday night.
