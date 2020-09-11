Gesicki (glute) took part in Friday's practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's not clear how much work Gesicki got in at Friday's session, but he was on the field for the third day in a row. The Dolphins will reveal Gesicki's status for Week 1 when they release their final injury report of the week.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Turns in limited practice showing•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Limited by injury Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Back at practice Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Listed as No. 2 tight end•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Could see better matchups•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Hauls in clutch TD in finale•