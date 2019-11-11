Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Takes step back
Gesicki hauled in three of his six targets for 28 yards in the team's Week 10 win over the Colts.
Gesicki finished second on the team with six targets but failed to work downfield. His longest reception went for just 12 yards, but his performance was undone by a lost fumble on the team's opening drive. He was also responsible for one of Ryan Fitzpatrick's interceptions when he allowed Darius Leonard to wrestle the ball out of his hands. Gesicki's role in the Dolphins' offense appears set, though his ability to turn that into production remains unsteady.
