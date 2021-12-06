Gesicki recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Giants.

Gesicki kept pace with Jaylen Waddle in terms of targets, the first time since Week 3 that he's racked up double-digit opportunities. While he converted a high number of those looks into catches, Gesicki was largely limited to looks in the short areas of the field as his longest catch went for only 17 yards -- also marking his only double-digit gain on the day. Gesicki has been targeted inconsistently this season, though it's encouraging that he was so involved even with DeVante Parker (shoulder) back on the field.