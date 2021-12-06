Gesicki recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Giants.
Gesicki kept pace with Jaylen Waddle in terms of targets, the first time since Week 3 that he's racked up double-digit opportunities. While he converted a high number of those looks into catches, Gesicki was largely limited to looks in the short areas of the field as his longest catch went for only 17 yards -- also marking his only double-digit gain on the day. Gesicki has been targeted inconsistently this season, though it's encouraging that he was so involved even with DeVante Parker (shoulder) back on the field.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Limited to three grabs•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Bounces back with five catches•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Surprisingly blanked in win•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Four grabs in win•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Records two-point play in loss•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Records TD in close loss•