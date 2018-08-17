Gesicki will draw the start Friday against Carolina, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Gesicki started last week against Tampa Bay but didn't manage to haul in either of his two targets. The second straight start seems to indicate the team is happy with how he's performed in practice, but solid game performances would help to solidify his role on the offense.

