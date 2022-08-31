General manager Chris Grier said Wednesday that the Dolphins received two inquiries from other teams about trading Gesicki this week, but that the tight end is not being shopped, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Gesicki was subject to trade rumors during the preseason, in part due to conjecture that his limitations as a blocker aren't ideal for coach Mike McDaniel's scheme. However, it looks like the Dolphins intend to keep the franchise-tagged tight end in house for the 2023 campaign, which sets him up to operate as the No. 3 receiving option for Tua Tagovailoa behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (lower body). It remains to be seen whether Gesicki surrenders more snaps to No. 2 tight end Durham Smythe, a more capable blocker, this season.