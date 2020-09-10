Gesicki (glute) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
For the second straight day, Gesicki's reps were capped on account of the upper-leg issue. The Dolphins have yet to suggest Gesicki is in any real danger of missing Sunday's season opener at New England, but the tight end will likely need to put in a full workout Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
More News
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Limited by injury Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Back at practice Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Listed as No. 2 tight end•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Could see better matchups•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Hauls in clutch TD in finale•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: First career two-touchdown day•