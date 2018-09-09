Gesicki isn't slated to start at tight end Sunday against the Titans, as the Dolphins instead plan to use a four-wideout configuration to begin the contest, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

It's not expected that the Dolphins will use a four receivers as their primary offensive set for most of the day, so Gesicki is likely still in line for plenty of work after the team's projected starter at tight end, MarQueis Gray, suffered a season-ending Achilles' tear during a recent practice. Gesicki was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the draft this spring after finishing his senior season at Penn State with 57 receptions for 563 yards and nine touchdowns on 80 targets.