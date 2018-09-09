Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Won't start at tight end
Gesicki isn't slated to start at tight end Sunday against the Titans, as the Dolphins instead plan to use a four-wideout configuration to begin the contest, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
It's not expected that the Dolphins will use a four receivers as their primary offensive set for most of the day, so Gesicki is likely still in line for plenty of work after the team's projected starter at tight end, MarQueis Gray, suffered a season-ending Achilles' tear during a recent practice. Gesicki was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the draft this spring after finishing his senior season at Penn State with 57 receptions for 563 yards and nine touchdowns on 80 targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...