Gesicki has been getting more first-team snaps as training camp has progressed, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

A.J. Derby (foot) and MarQueis Gray opened with the starters on the first day of training camp, but it doesn't come as any surprise to see Gesicking working his way into the mix. As rare as it may be for rookie tight ends to have a major impact, the second-round pick doesn't have much standing between him and a starting job in Miami. Salguero expects Gesicki to enter Week 1 atop the depth chart, and Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald also believes the rookie is trending strongly in the right direction. The Dolphins can live with shaky blocking if Gesicki displays reliable hands and route-running to go with his excellent height (6-foot-6), speed (4.54 40) and leaping ability (41.5-inch vertical). He has the physical specs of a dominant pass-catching tight end, with his his incredible showing at the combine backed by 105 catches for 1,252 yards and 14 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Penn State.