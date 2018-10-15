Gesicki played just 27 of the Dolphins' 78 offensive snaps (35 percent) in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Bears. He was targeted twice and recorded an 11-yard reception.

Gesicki had started the past two games with A.J. Derby (foot) sidelined, but Nick O'Leary -- who had been promoted from the practice squad earlier in the month -- assumed most of the reps at tight end in Week 7. While the coaching staff recently acknowledged Gesicki's improvement as a blocker since training camp, he still remains underdeveloped in that phase of the game, which may have prompted the decision to rely on O'Leary. In addition to his blocking prowess, O'Leary hauled in all four of his targets for 49 yards and the Dolphins' only touchdown of the first half, which may have been enough for him to secure his spot above Gesicki on the depth chart. The rookie's outlook is further hindered by the potential return of Derby, who appears to be close to playing again after practicing last week.