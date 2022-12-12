Gesicki could not secure either of his two targets during Sunday night's 23-17 loss to the Chargers.

Gesicki hasn't recorded a single yard from scrimmage since mid-November, a trend that was established even before Tua Tagovailoa's recent two-game slump. Regardless of his athletic traits and big-play ability, Gesicki's recent floor puts him outside the fantasy radar in most formats heading into a tough Week 15 matchup against the Bills.