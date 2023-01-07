site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Mike Glennon: Moves up to active roster
Glennon was elevated to the Dolphins' active roster Saturday.
At least for the moment it appears as if rookie Skylar Thompson will get the start, with Glennon possibly set to act as a backup with Teddy Bridgewater's (finger/knee) status still up in the air. Expect more clarification from the Dolphins prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
