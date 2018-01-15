Dolphins' Mike Hull: 35 Tackles in 16 games
Hull had 35 tackles and a fumble recovery in 16 games for Miami during the 2017 season.
Hull actually started two games at LB for the Dolphins earlier this season but was mainly used on special teams after Week 4. He provides the Dolphins with depth at OLB and that is likely where his future lies should he remain with the team.
